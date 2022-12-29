News
Messi is a great footballer but won't say he is best: Ancelotti

December 29, 2022 23:37 IST
Lionel Messi led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar on December 18, 2022

IMAGE: Lionel Messi led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar on December 18, 2022. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said his team does not need winter signings as it is in good shape to resume the season in LaLiga, where they trail leaders Barcelona by two points.

The Italian coach considers that having healthy players, such as striker Karim Benzema, will be the key to face the schedule that awaits the Madrid side, who will be looking to defend their LaLiga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League titles.

 

"We're very excited to be back. We have Benzema back, who is very important for us," Ancelotti told reporters on Thursday.

"The calendar is going to demand a lot from us. The Spanish Super Cup, the Club World Cup ... there will be a lot of games until March.

"We will make individual assessments of the players, that's the key. We will ration who needs rest and who needs work. In terms of signings, we don't need any. I think we're better off than last year."

Ancelotti also praised Argentina's World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi but avoided labelling him the best player in history.

"(Messi) has done very well, and he is a great footballer. His career is better with a World Cup, but I won't say he's the best in history. But if he's the best in history, I don't know because each era has had very important players. Saying that he's been the best in history isn't going to come out of my mouth."

"I have enjoyed and still enjoy good players like the Ballon d'Or (Benzema), Di Stefano, Maradona, Cruyff..." the 63-year-old added.

Ancelotti's Real Madrid face Valladolid on Friday, as they look to regain LaLiga top spot on Friday.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

