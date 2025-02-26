HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Messi fined for grabbing New York City coach by the neck

February 26, 2025 06:39 IST

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Video footage showed Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi approach one of New York City FC's coaching staff and grab the back of his neck, causing him to pull away after Saturday's MLS opener. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount for grabbing one of New York City FC's coaching staff on the neck after Saturday's MLS opener, the league said.

Video footage showed Messi approach the coach and grab the back of his neck, causing him to pull away from the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner after the 2-2 draw in Miami.

 

The fine was imposed by the MLS' Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday.

The top-flight North American league also fined Messi's teammate Luis Suarez on Tuesday for violating the same "face/head/neck of an opponent policy" during half-time, when he pinched the back of Norwegian defender Birk Risa's neck.

Miami are due to play Sporting KC later on Tuesday in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
