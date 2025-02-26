HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Sports »

Ronaldo says sorry! leads Al-Nassr past Al-Wehda

February 26, 2025 05:49 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Angelo Gabriel after scoring Al Nassr's first goal against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League match at King Abdul Aziz Stadium, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Angelo Gabriel after scoring Al Nassr's first goal against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League match at King Abdul Aziz Stadium, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo apologised after Al-Nassr's game with Al-Wehda was delayed due to traffic before the forward scored and won a penalty in a 2-0 victory in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who allowed teammate Sadio Mane to take the penalty in added time, led Al-Nassr to the victory after the team bus arrived nine minutes after the scheduled kick-off, causing a one-hour delay.

Stefano Pioli's side are now third with 47 points. They trail leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand, by eight points and second-placed Al-Hilal by four.

 

"It was a tough game. The first half was difficult because we did a journey three hours in the bus because of traffic and the roads were closed," Ronaldo told SSC sports.

"I want to apologise on behalf of Al-Nassr for starting the game late. This is should not happen again. Sorry," the 40-year-old Portugal international added.

"We started not very good, but in second half we were a little bet better. We fixed our issues and we scored two goals so we are happy."

Ronaldo praised his teammates as they bounced back following a loss to Al-Ettifaq.

"(The comeback) should be like that. This is Al-Nassr, we have to react ... We have to continue to win and let's see what's going to happen."

Ronaldo said the team's focus is on both the SPL and AFC Champions League Elite, where they face Esteghlal Tehran in the last 16 on Monday.

"Game-by-game, we have to build again the confidence ... We have to do it again we have to win, win, win and let's see what's going to happen".

Ronaldo leads the SPL's scoring list with 17 goals this season, one ahead of Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
