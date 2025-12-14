Messi event organiser in Kolkata sent to 14-day police custody

A court in Kolkata on Sunday sent Satadru Datta, the chief organiser of the Lionel Messi football event at Salt Lake stadium where chaos erupted a day ago, to 14-day police custody.

IMAGE: Angry fans hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control at the Salt Lake Stadium, December 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar police on Saturday for alleged mismanagement of the event from Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.

During the hearing, Datta's counsel questioned the basis of the arrest, stating that his client had been "victimised".

The state counsel said the organiser of the event was responsible for crowd movement, and his team members moved around on the pitch in such a way that spectators could not see the World Cup-winning captain of Argentina from the galleries.

Messi's tightly ring-fenced appearance left many spectators disappointed, which triggered vandalism, he said.

The state counsel sought a 14-day police custody of Datta.

Opposing the state counsel's prayer, Datta's lawyer said there is no need for 14 days' custody.

The court, after the hearing, remanded Datta to 14-day police custody, an officer said.

Waving slippers in their hands, BJP supporters staged a protest outside the court when Datta was taken there.

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium after Messi's brief appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated.

They failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide and paying hefty sums for tickets.

Two cases have been registered in connection with the stadium chaos, and the investigation is underway, the officer said.

"We have prepared a list of people who will be summoned. CCTV footage will be reviewed, and those responsible will be arrested," he said, adding that the police will also interrogate vendors who were in the stadium during the event.

The police said they were also investigating how bottled water and beverages, which are banned items during such events, were allowed to be sold inside the stadium premises.