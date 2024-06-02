Mbappe set for Real Madrid?

IMAGE: Real Madrid are expected to announce the Kylian Mbappe deal next week. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

French reports claim Kylian Mbappe, captain of the France national team, is on his way to Real Madrid.

French star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly signed a contract to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. The move comes after his agreement to depart Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season was announced in May.

His current PSG contract expires on June 30th, paving the way for his free transfer to the Spanish giants.

In a video statement, Mbappe declared, "... I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game as Parc des Princes on Sunday."

Having joined PSG six years ago from AS Monaco, Mbappe established himself as the club's all-time leading scorer, finding the net an impressive 255 times in 305 appearances.

"It's a lot of emotions," Mbappe continued. "(For) many years I had the chance and great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to travel here."

"It's hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that I will leave the country, France, the league and the Championship. But I think, I needed this, a new challenge after seven years."