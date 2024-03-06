News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mbappe dismisses talk of rift with coach Luis Enrique

Mbappe dismisses talk of rift with coach Luis Enrique

March 06, 2024 12:24 IST
IMAGE: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe hugs coach Luis Enrique after their Champions League match. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe said he has "no problems" with manager Luis Enrique after playing the full 90 minutes for Paris St Germain on Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 14, the forward scoring both goals in their 2-1 Champions League win at Real Sociedad.

The France captain, who scored either side of half-time to help PSG reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2021, informed the Ligue 1 club last month that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of the season.

 

Mbappe came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Nantes last month and was substituted in PSG's last two Ligue 1 matches, both of which ended in draws.

"I always want to play in the Champions League -- it is a very important competition. I could never be a player who hides," Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus on Tuesday.

"My relationship with the coach is good. There is no problem even if people might think that there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them."

Asked about Mbappe's substitutions in recent games, manager Luis Enrique told Canal Plus: "Kylian will score 50 goals, make 25 assists with any coach, any team.

"Apparently, his immediate future won't be here so we'll have to test other solutions."

PSG, who advanced 4-1 on aggregate, return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday when they host Reims.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
