News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Manika part of Team Asia's epic win in Waldner Cup

Manika part of Team Asia's epic win in Waldner Cup

Source: PTI
December 16, 2024 18:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Manika Batra was part of Team Asia at the inaugural Waldner Cup. Photograph: Manika Batra / X

India's table tennis star Manika Batra was part of a star-studded Team Asia that beat Team World in the inaugural Waldner Cup in Oslo, Norway.

Team Asia comprised table tennis legend Ma Long of China, Olympic gold medallist Chen Meng, Shin Yubin of South Korea and Kirill Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan, besides Manika.

 

Team Asia defeated Team World 14-0 . Team World had the likes of Truls Moregardh, Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Hugo Calderano, Adriana Diaz and Bernadette Szocs.

Manika had lost her match to Adriana on Sunday.

Swedish great Jan-Ove Waldner has established the tournament with an aim to make table tennis the number one global sport.

Waldner Cup was an invitational event organised by the Norwegian Table Tennis Association.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah 'trying to help in-transition' bowling attack
Bumrah 'trying to help in-transition' bowling attack
Aus press advantage on rain-marred day in Brisbane
Aus press advantage on rain-marred day in Brisbane
'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'
'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'
Gukesh vs Carlsen: The battle of chess titans looms...
Gukesh vs Carlsen: The battle of chess titans looms...
Bumrah 'trying to help in-transition' bowling attack
Bumrah 'trying to help in-transition' bowling attack
6 Ways To STOP Sitting For Long Hours
6 Ways To STOP Sitting For Long Hours
Why Marsh gets nervous to field at gully
Why Marsh gets nervous to field at gully

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
PIX: India's top order flops as Australia dominate
PIX: India's top order flops as Australia dominate
How Upton helped Gukesh conquer chess history
How Upton helped Gukesh conquer chess history

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances