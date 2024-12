Manika part of Team Asia's epic win in Waldner Cup

IMAGE: Manika Batra was part of Team Asia at the inaugural Waldner Cup. Photograph: Manika Batra / X

India's table tennis star Manika Batra was part of a star-studded Team Asia that beat Team World in the inaugural Waldner Cup in Oslo, Norway.

Team Asia comprised table tennis legend Ma Long of China, Olympic gold medallist Chen Meng, Shin Yubin of South Korea and Kirill Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan, besides Manika.

Team Asia defeated Team World 14-0 . Team World had the likes of Truls Moregardh, Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Hugo Calderano, Adriana Diaz and Bernadette Szocs.

Manika had lost her match to Adriana on Sunday.

Swedish great Jan-Ove Waldner has established the tournament with an aim to make table tennis the number one global sport.

Waldner Cup was an invitational event organised by the Norwegian Table Tennis Association.