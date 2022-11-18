Manika creates history at Asian Cup TT

Becomes first Indian woman to reach Asian Cup TT semi-finals

Star paddler Manika Batra on Friday became the first Indian woman to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament with a 4-3 win over higher ranked Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei in Bangkok.

World No 44 Manika beat 23rd-ranked Chen, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9 in a hard-fought women's singles quarter-finals.

The Indian ace had earlier shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday.

In the semi-finals, Manika will meet the winner of the match between Korea’s Jeon Jihee and Japan’s Mima Ito.