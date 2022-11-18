News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Manika creates history at Asian Cup TT

Manika creates history at Asian Cup TT

November 18, 2022 17:30 IST
Becomes first Indian woman to reach Asian Cup TT semi-finals

 Manika Batra

Star paddler Manika Batra on Friday became the first Indian woman to reach the semi-finals of the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament with a 4-3 win over higher ranked Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei in Bangkok.

 

World No 44 Manika beat 23rd-ranked Chen, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9 in a hard-fought women's singles quarter-finals.

The Indian ace had earlier shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday.

In the semi-finals, Manika will meet the winner of the match between Korea’s Jeon Jihee and Japan’s Mima Ito.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
