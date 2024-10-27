News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Manika's historic run at WTT 2024 ends in quarters

Manika's historic run at WTT 2024 ends in quarters

Source: ANI
October 27, 2024 09:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manika Batra

IMAGE: Manika Batra is the first Indian player to make it to the top eight of a WTT Champions tournament. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

>Manika Batra's historic run at the World Table Tennis Champions Montpellier 2024 tournament came to an end in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Manika went down 0-3 (8-11, 8-11, 10-12) to China's Qian Tianyi in the quarter-finals.

The Indian had made history in in Montpellier, France, becoming the first Indian player to make it to the top eight of a WTT Champions tournament.

WTT Champions was launched two years back and is a series of premier table tennis tournaments featuring the world's top 32

male and female players with massive prize money and boost in ranking points.

World No 30 Manika reached the quarters after a shock victory over World No 14 Bernadette Szocs of Romania by 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 11-9) win on Friday.

She started her campaign with an easy win over Lily Zhang of US and followed it with a 29-minute win over eighth-seeded Szocs.

World No 21 Tianyi proved to be a tough opponent. She had upset compatriot Yidi, the top seed and World No 4\ 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 13-11) in the round of 16.

 

Another Indian Sreeja Akula, ranked 25th, bowed out in the first round after losing to World No 13 Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico by 3-2 (6-11, 11-7, 11-1, 8-11, 11-8).

There were no Indians in the men's singles competition at the WTT Champions Montpellier 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Bikramjit's heroics lead India to bronze medal glory
Bikramjit's heroics lead India to bronze medal glory
Why Gambhir faces tough transition with aging stars
Why Gambhir faces tough transition with aging stars
Ruturaj Gaikwad Misses Out Again
Ruturaj Gaikwad Misses Out Again
PIX: Barcelona hand Real Madrid a thrashing!
PIX: Barcelona hand Real Madrid a thrashing!
Kamala, Trump tied in key polls days before voting
Kamala, Trump tied in key polls days before voting
Man posted bomb threats to flights to 'draw attention'
Man posted bomb threats to flights to 'draw attention'
Israel has neutralised Iran's air defence: Envoy
Israel has neutralised Iran's air defence: Envoy

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

PIX: Barcelona hand Real Madrid a thrashing!

PIX: Barcelona hand Real Madrid a thrashing!

India's Bronze rush: Five medals bagged at U23 Worlds

India's Bronze rush: Five medals bagged at U23 Worlds

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances