Manika's historic run at WTT 2024 ends in quarters

>Manika Batra's historic run at the World Table Tennis Champions Montpellier 2024 tournament came to an end in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Manika went down 0-3 (8-11, 8-11, 10-12) to China's Qian Tianyi in the quarter-finals.
The Indian had made history in in Montpellier, France, becoming the first Indian player to make it to the top eight of a WTT Champions tournament.
WTT Champions was launched two years back and is a series of premier table tennis tournaments featuring the world's top 32
World No 30 Manika reached the quarters after a shock victory over World No 14 Bernadette Szocs of Romania by 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 11-9) win on Friday.
She started her campaign with an easy win over Lily Zhang of US and followed it with a 29-minute win over eighth-seeded Szocs.
World No 21 Tianyi proved to be a tough opponent. She had upset compatriot Yidi, the top seed and World No 4\ 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 13-11) in the round of 16.
Another Indian Sreeja Akula, ranked 25th, bowed out in the first round after losing to World No 13 Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico by 3-2 (6-11, 11-7, 11-1, 8-11, 11-8).
There were no Indians in the men's singles competition at the WTT Champions Montpellier 2024.