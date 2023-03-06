News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Manchester United players have been eaten out alive'

'Manchester United players have been eaten out alive'

March 06, 2023 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Following Manchester United’s 7-0 drubbing at Anfield on Sunday, manager Ten Hag among former players came down heavily on their ‘embarrassing’ performance.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw is tackled by Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during their EPL match at Anfield on Sunday. 'We showed no personality, no mentality,' Shaw summed up United's performance.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Luke Shaw is tackled by Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during their EPL match at Anfield on Sunday. 'We showed no personality, no mentality,' Shaw summed up United's performance. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called his side's performance "unprofessional" after their worst league loss since 1931 on Sunday, 7-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.

"The result is quite obvious. It's unprofessional," said Ten Hag, whose side had been riding high a week ago after winning the League Cup final against Newcastle United, with talk of them making a late push for the Premier League title.

 

Trailing 1-0 after Sunday's first half, United unravelled after the break.

"We were so unprofessional about decisions... moving forward, giving the space away in the back, in the midfield, not tracking back... then it's 3-0, then the game goes," Ten Hag told a news conference.

"But then, as a team, you have to stick together. And that is what we didn't do. And that was a surprise for me. I haven't seen this from my team. I don't think it's Manchester United. So it's really bad and poor."

Former United captain Roy Keane said it was a "shocking day".

"The senior players were embarrassing. They didn't show any leadership skills," he said.

"A really tough day for Man United and thank goodness I have never been part of losing like that. The players will be ashamed; when the going got tough, they went missing."

"I see the players come here today in the second half, having a laugh and a joke. They're 1-0 down at Anfield and they're having a laugh and a joke with the Anfield staff, goalkeeping coach. I don't like to see all that rubbish.

"I think that circus can creep back in, and the manager and senior players have to keep an eye on that."

United arrived at Anfield unbeaten in 11 games, including their League Cup victory and a come-from-behind win over West Ham in the FA Cup.

Ten Hag said they played a "decent" first half but things turned bad after halftime.

"They didn't co-operate any more together, and they didn't fulfil their jobs," the Dutchman said. "There are many things... it makes me angry, to concede goals so easily."

Ten Hag said United, who host Real Betis in the first leg of a Europa League round-of-16 match on Thursday, needed to learn from the loss.

"We had so many good results in the last week, months. So many good performances. And this was a really bad performance."

Manchester United's defender Luke Shaw told MUTV: "It was completely unacceptable.”

"Our standards have clearly dropped since we won that trophy, and in the last couple of games we haven't been our normal selves."

United conceded six of the seven goals in the second half as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice for Liverpool.

"We need to find the good things we were doing before and bring them back because this hurts a lot, and it's really unacceptable what we did in that second half," Shaw added.

"We showed no personality and no mentality."

Former United captain and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville described the defeat as a "shambles".

"They've not understood the dangers of this fixture. The Manchester United players have been eaten alive out there," Neville added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Sania, Saina, Yuvraj, Irfan Dance!
SEE: Sania, Saina, Yuvraj, Irfan Dance!
Bahrain GP: Max Verstappen wins season-opener
Bahrain GP: Max Verstappen wins season-opener
Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row
Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row
Tell Us About The Woman Who Inspires You
Tell Us About The Woman Who Inspires You
CBI to question Lalu soon in land-for-jobs scam
CBI to question Lalu soon in land-for-jobs scam
'I am termed as a bad guy'
'I am termed as a bad guy'
German Open: Srikanth out, Sen to spearhead India
German Open: Srikanth out, Sen to spearhead India

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX! Lethal Liverpool clinch record-breaking win

PIX! Lethal Liverpool clinch record-breaking win

PIX: Sania's Star-Studded Farewall Bash

PIX: Sania's Star-Studded Farewall Bash

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances