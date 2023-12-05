News
Manchester City charged for player conduct

Manchester City charged for player conduct

December 05, 2023 00:27 IST
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland and Mateo Kovacic remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper late in the game against Tottenham Hotspur, on Sunda, after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland and Mateo Kovacic remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper late in the game against Tottenham Hotspur, on Sunday, after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on . Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

 

"Manchester City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after their players surrounded the match official during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur," the FA said in a statement on Monday.

"It's alleged that, during the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in way which is improper."

City have until Thursday to respond to the charge. They slipped to third in the standings after the draw, three points behind leaders Arsenal and their next fixture sees them travel to face Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
