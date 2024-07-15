Para-shuttler Manasi rips cricketers for 'appaling' video

IMAGE: Manasi Joshi won the 2019 World Championship gold medal and a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in doubles. Photograph: Manasi Joshi / X

World Championship gold-medallist para shuttler Manasi Joshi has strongly criticised former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina for allegedly mocking people with disabilities.

The criticism stems from a now-deleted Instagram video, which also featured Yuvraj Singh, showing the former cricketers limping and holding their backs, intended to humorously depict the physical toll of the World Championship of Legends held in England.

This video was posted after India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the tournament final.

The video’s caption read, "Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket... Every part of the body is sore. Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance. What a SONG."

Manasi Joshi, who won the 2019 World Championship gold medal and a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in doubles, expressed her disapproval on Instagram. "You don't know how much harm your behaviour can do, and the appreciation you are getting from the people around is appalling to see," wrote Manasi.

She urged the stars to act more responsibly, emphasizing that mocking the gait patterns of people with disabilities was harmful. "This reel of yours is going to encourage that it is okay to make fun of walking patterns of people with disabilities for a few laughs. More young children with disabilities will be bullied by using this reel," she added.

Following the backlash, Harbhajan Singh issued a clarification on 'X' (formerly Twitter), stating that there was no intention to insult anyone. Ravi Chauhan, head of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), praised the decision to delete the post. "I had spoken to Bhajji paaji after the video was uploaded and informed him about the possible consequences. Harbhajan understood the seriousness and kept his promise by deleting the video," said Chauhan.

Manasi Joshi also criticized the PR agencies of the athletes for approving the reel, expressing disappointment in Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and those who supported the reel in the comments section. Disability activists have condemned the video, with the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled calling it "totally disgraceful."

In his post on 'X', Harbhajan Singh said, "Just wanted to clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of 'Tauba Tauba' on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect every individual and community and this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continuous cricket for 15 days. SORE bodies.. we are not trying to insult or offend anyone... still if people think we have done something wrong.. all I can say from my side SORRY to everyone... please let's stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy."