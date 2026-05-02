How Manas Dhamne Stormed Into ATP Challenger Final

Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne achieved a significant milestone by reaching his maiden ATP Challenger final in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, showcasing his rising talent on the professional circuit.
Key Points
- Manas Dhamne secures his first ATP Challenger final appearance in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
- The 18-year-old Indian tennis player defeated France's Antoine Ghibaudo in straight sets.
- Dhamne's impressive performance is expected to significantly improve his ATP ranking.
- This achievement marks a major milestone in Dhamne's transition from junior to professional tennis.
India's rising tennis talent Manas Dhamne scripted a breakthrough run by storming into his maiden ATP Challenger final with a straight-sets win over France's Antoine Ghibaudo in Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Saturday.
The 18-year-old Indian produced a composed and aggressive display to pip Ghibaudo 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals of the clay court tournament.
Dhamne's Dominant Performance
After edging a tight opening set with a late break, he raised his level in the second, dictating rallies from the baseline and closing out the contest without much trouble.
Significant Milestone for Young Talent
The victory marks a significant milestone in Dhamne's young career, making him one of the few Indian teenagers to reach an ATP Challenger final.
His run this week is expected to give a substantial boost to his ranking and confidence as he continues his transition from junior to professional circuit.
He is likely to break into the top-400 on Monday.
Eyes on the Title
Dhamne will now aim to cap off his dream week with a title when he takes the court in the final against Belgium's Buvaysar Gadamauri on Sunday.