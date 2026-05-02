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How Manas Dhamne Stormed Into ATP Challenger Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 18:40 IST

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Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne achieved a significant milestone by reaching his maiden ATP Challenger final in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, showcasing his rising talent on the professional circuit.

Key Points

  • Manas Dhamne secures his first ATP Challenger final appearance in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
  • The 18-year-old Indian tennis player defeated France's Antoine Ghibaudo in straight sets.
  • Dhamne's impressive performance is expected to significantly improve his ATP ranking.
  • This achievement marks a major milestone in Dhamne's transition from junior to professional tennis.

India's rising tennis talent Manas Dhamne scripted a breakthrough run by storming into his maiden ATP Challenger final with a straight-sets win over France's Antoine Ghibaudo in Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Indian produced a composed and aggressive display to pip Ghibaudo 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals of the clay court tournament.

 

Dhamne's Dominant Performance

After edging a tight opening set with a late break, he raised his level in the second, dictating rallies from the baseline and closing out the contest without much trouble.

Significant Milestone for Young Talent

The victory marks a significant milestone in Dhamne's young career, making him one of the few Indian teenagers to reach an ATP Challenger final.

His run this week is expected to give a substantial boost to his ranking and confidence as he continues his transition from junior to professional circuit.

He is likely to break into the top-400 on Monday.

Eyes on the Title

Dhamne will now aim to cap off his dream week with a title when he takes the court in the final against Belgium's Buvaysar Gadamauri on Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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