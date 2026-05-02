How Manas Dhamne Stormed Into ATP Challenger Final

Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne achieved a significant milestone by reaching his maiden ATP Challenger final in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, showcasing his rising talent on the professional circuit.

Key Points Manas Dhamne secures his first ATP Challenger final appearance in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

The 18-year-old Indian tennis player defeated France's Antoine Ghibaudo in straight sets.

Dhamne's impressive performance is expected to significantly improve his ATP ranking.

This achievement marks a major milestone in Dhamne's transition from junior to professional tennis.

India's rising tennis talent Manas Dhamne scripted a breakthrough run by storming into his maiden ATP Challenger final with a straight-sets win over France's Antoine Ghibaudo in Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Indian produced a composed and aggressive display to pip Ghibaudo 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals of the clay court tournament.

Dhamne's Dominant Performance

After edging a tight opening set with a late break, he raised his level in the second, dictating rallies from the baseline and closing out the contest without much trouble.

Significant Milestone for Young Talent

The victory marks a significant milestone in Dhamne's young career, making him one of the few Indian teenagers to reach an ATP Challenger final.

His run this week is expected to give a substantial boost to his ranking and confidence as he continues his transition from junior to professional circuit.

He is likely to break into the top-400 on Monday.

Eyes on the Title

Dhamne will now aim to cap off his dream week with a title when he takes the court in the final against Belgium's Buvaysar Gadamauri on Sunday.