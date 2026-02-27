Dhamne's Maha Open Journey Ends in Quarterfinals

Manas Dhamne's captivating journey at the Maha Open ATP Challenger concluded in the quarterfinals after a defeat by Duje Ajdukovic, while other players advanced in the tournament.

Wildcard entrant Manas Dhamne's sensational run at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship came to an end here on Friday after he went down to Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic in the men's singles quarterfinals.

The 18-year-old squandered two match points in a tense battle in which Ajdukovic, who is currently ranked 346, registered a 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 victory. The contest lasted two hours and 16 minutes.

The opening set saw both players engage in fierce baseline exchanges. Ajdukovic struck first with a break in the third game, but Dhamne responded immediately to level at 2-2.

The young Indian raised the tempo in the sixth game, hammering aggressive returns to snatch another break before confidently serving out the set 6-3.

Dhamne continued his momentum in the second set, breaking in the third game for a 2-1 lead. However, Ajdukovic mounted a determined comeback, breaking back in the eighth game to draw level.

With neither player conceding ground, the set was pushed into a tense tie-break. The Croatian held his nerve, edging it 7-6 (8) to restore parity.

In the decider, Ajdukovic came out firing, breaking in the very first game and consolidating with strong serves. Dhamne fought back bravely with a break in the fourth game to keep his hopes alive.

However, Ajdukovic's aggressive shot-making and clutch serving proved to be decisive as he secured another break in the seventh game and closed out the set 6-4 to book his semifinal berth.

Other Quarterfinal Results

Eighth seed Edas Butvilas of Lithuania delivered a composed 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifier Masamichi Imamura of Japan in one hour and 21 minutes.

Meanwhile, Britain's Felix Gill scripted a remarkable turnaround to defeat qualifier Maks Kasnikowski of Poland 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1 in an exciting battle that lasted two hours and five minutes.

Sixth seed Federico Cina of Italy was in control during his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Britain's Alastair Gray to confirm his spot in the semifinals.

Doubles Semifinal

In doubles semifinal, the Indo-Thai combination of Pruchya Isaro and second seed Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha outplayed the third-seeded Japanese pair of Yuta Shimizu and Seita Watanabe 7-5, 7-6 (4) to enter the final.

Top seeds Siddhant Banthia and Alexander Donski were humbled by the fourth seeded pairing of Jisung Nam and Patrik Niklas-Salminen in the second semifinal.