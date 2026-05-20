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Home  » Sports » Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha Shine At Malaysia Masters

Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha Shine At Malaysia Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 20, 2026 16:25 IST

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Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha emerged victorious in their opening matches at the Malaysia Masters Super 500, while Lakshya Sen and H.S. Prannoy faced early exits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BWF/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy BWF/Twitter

Key Points

  • Malvika Bansod makes a strong comeback after ACL surgery, advancing to the second round of the Malaysia Masters.
  • Ashmita Chaliha secures a comfortable victory in the first round of the Malaysia Masters.
  • Lakshya Sen suffers a shocking defeat in the first round of the Malaysia Masters.
  • HS Prannoy loses a marathon match against Japan's Kodai Naraoka at the Malaysia Masters.

India's Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha emerged as the lone bright spots on an otherwise disappointing day for the country at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 here, advancing to the second round with contrasting wins in women's singles.

Malvika, who is on a comeback trail after recovering from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury that required surgery, fought back strongly to beat Germany's world No. 52 Yvonne Li 21-17 16-21 21-9, while Ashmita registered a comfortable 21-16 21-13 victory over Indonesia's world No. 56 Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan.

 

Indian Badminton Players at Malaysia Masters

Malvika will face Denmark's eighth seed Line HÃ¸jmark Kjaersfeldt, while Ashmita takes on Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei next.

However, India also suffered a string of early exits across categories.

Early Exits for Top Indian Shuttlers

In men's singles, eighth seed Lakshya Sen, the brightest Indian prospect, crashed out after a shock 17-21 11-21 defeat to Indonesia's world No. 38 Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah.

HS Prannoy, the 2023 Asian games and World Championships bronze winner, too bowed out after a marathon battle against Japan's sixth seed Kodai Naraoka, losing 17-21 22-20 22-24 in an 80-minute contest.

Kiran George retired while trailing 15-21 1-6 against France's seventh seed Alex Lanier.

Other Results from the Tournament

India's Tharun Mannepalli squandered a one-game advantage to lose 21-17 14-21 8-21 to Chinese Taipei's Wang Po-Wei.

In women's singles, Anmol Kharb fought hard before going down 21-13 16-21 19-21 to Denmark's eighth seed Line Christophersen KjÃ¦rsfeldt.

India's mixed doubles pair of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh lost 13-21 18-21 to Indonesia's Bobby Setiabudi and Melati Daeva Oktavianti in the opening round.

In women's doubles, sisters Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda were outclassed 7-21 6-21 by Japan's second seeds adn world No. 7 Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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