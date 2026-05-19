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Indian Shuttler Chaliha Advances At Malaysia Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 19, 2026 17:28 IST

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Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha showcased her skills by qualifying for the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament, marking a significant achievement in the world of badminton.

Key Points

  • Ashmita Chaliha qualifies for the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament after defeating Pai Yu-po.
  • Chaliha won a tough three-game match against her Chinese Taipei opponent.
  • Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun progressed to the second round in men's doubles.
  • Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Radhika Sharma won their mixed doubles qualifier match.

Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha defeated Pai Yu-po of Chinese Taipei in a tough three-game contest to qualify for the women's singles main draw of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.

Chaliha, 26, beat Yu-po 21-23 21-16 21-16 in the qualification match that lasted 56 minutes.

 

Chaliha's Next Challenge

She will take on world no. 56 Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan of Indonesia in the opening round of main draw.

But it was curtains for Aakarshi Kashyap, who lost 21-15 20-22 7-21 against Park Ga Eun of Korea in her women's singles qualifying match.

Men's and Mixed Doubles Results

The Indian men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Ajun, meanwhile, progressed to the second round with a stunning 21-19 21-15 win over seventh seeds Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov of France.

They will next play the winner of the match between Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin and Chinese pair of Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi.

India's Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Radhika Sharma also had a good day as they beat Malaysia's Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah and Clarissa San 21-15, 21-17 in mixed doubles qualifiers.

However, Canada's Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai ended the campaign for India's Ashwini Bhat K. and Shikha Gautam, beating them 21-15, 17-21, 21-17 in women's doubles.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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