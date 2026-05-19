Ashmita Chaliha Advances To Malaysia Masters Main Draw

Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha showcased her skills by qualifying for the main draw of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament after a thrilling victory.

Key Points Ashmita Chaliha qualifies for the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament main draw after defeating Pai Yu-po.

Chaliha won a tough three-game match against her Chinese Taipei opponent.

Aakarshi Kashyap was eliminated in the women's singles qualifying match.

Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun progressed to the second round in men's doubles.

Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha defeated Pai Yu-po of Chinese Taipei in a tough three-game contest to qualify for the women's singles main draw of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.

Chaliha, 26, beat Yu-po 21-23 21-16 21-16 in the qualification match that lasted 56 minutes.

Ashmita Chaliha's Next Challenge

She will take on world no. 56 Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan of Indonesia in the opening round of main draw.

But it was curtains for Aakarshi Kashyap, who lost 21-15 20-22 7-21 against Park Ga Eun of Korea in her women's singles qualifying match.

Men's Doubles Success

The Indian men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Ajun, meanwhile, progressed to the second round with a stunning 21-19 21-15 win over seventh seeds Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov of France.

They will next play the winner of the match between Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin and Chinese pair of Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi.