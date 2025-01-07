Malaysia Open: Treesa-Gayatri advance

IMAGE: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are seeded sixth in Malaysia. Photograph: BAI/X

India's women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand easily overcame the challenge from Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai, beating the Thai pair in straight games in the opening round of the Malaysia Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.

The sixth seeded Indian pair, won 21-10, 21-10 in just 30 minutes to secure a place in the round of 16.

On a high following their success in the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow, Treesa and Gayatri faced little challenge from the unseeded Thai pair, taking a 17-8 lead in no time.

The second game saw the Thai pair go neck-and-neck till 8-all before Treesa and Gayatri ran away with the game and the match.

The Panda sisters, Rutuparna and Swetaparna, will also be in action, looking to make their presence felt.

India's men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim for a strong result, Lakshya Sen will look to build on his recent form and HS Prannoy will hope to shake off rust after a lengthy break in the US$1.45 million season-opening event.