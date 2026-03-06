HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maharashtra to Establish Sports Centres for 2036 Olympics Bid

Maharashtra to Establish Sports Centres for 2036 Olympics Bid

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 17:51 IST

Maharashtra is investing in sports infrastructure with new centres of excellence and development hubs to support its athletes and contribute to India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra aims to maximise athlete participation in the 2036 Olympic Games.
  • The state government will establish 25 centres of excellence and 96 sports development hubs.
  • Eight high-performance centres are already operational, with four more planned.
  • Funds have been allocated for sports complex development at various levels.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the establishment of 25 centres of excellence and 96 sports development hubs to ensure maximum participation of athletes from the state in the 2036 Olympic Games.

Presenting the 2026-27 Budget in the state assembly, Fadnavis confirmed that eight high-performance centres for 12 disciplines, including athletics, badminton, and wrestling, are already operational, and four more are proposed to be started.

 

The chief minister said that India is striving to host the 2036 Olympic Games, and the state has a mission to ensure that the maximum number of athletes from the state participate in the prestigious meet.

Maharashtra's Sports Development Plan

He said the state government plans to set up 25 divisional-level centres of excellence and 96 sports quality development centres.

Necessary funds have been allocated for the development of sports complexes at the state, division, district and taluka levels, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
