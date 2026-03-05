India to Familiarise Athletes with Container Housing for Asian Games

To prepare for the unique accommodation arrangements at the Asian Games, Indian athletes will experience container housing at SAI centres, ensuring they are ready for the repurposed shipping containers awaiting them in Aichi-Nagoya.

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points Indian athletes will experience makeshift container housing at SAI centres in Patiala and Bengaluru to prepare for similar accommodation at the Asian Games.

The Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya will utilise shipping containers as cost-effective and eco-friendly athlete housing, replacing the traditional athletes' village.

India has requested on-land accommodation for athletes in disciplines like shooting and weightlifting to avoid pre-competition discomfort.

The Sports Ministry is prioritising athlete support, including training, sports science, logistics, and medical care, to maximise India's medal chances at the Asian Games.

India aims to surpass its historic 106-medal haul from the previous Hangzhou Asian Games, with comprehensive preparations underway.

With shipping containers repurposed into housing units awaiting them as accommodation in this year's Asian Games, makeshift containers are being installed at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centres in Patiala and Bengaluru to help the athletes familiarise with the concept and "avoid being shocked" when they land in Japan.

The Games are set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to 4 and in a bid to make the event accommodation cost-effective and eco-friendly, the organisers have done away with the traditional concept of an athletes' village.

Instead, a docked cruise liner will act as a floating accommodation while several others would be housed in shipping containers converted into housing units.

India has already requested that its athletes be placed in on-land accommodation to avoid any pre-competition discomfort for those competing in disciplines like shooting and weightlifting.

"The makeshift container units are already in process of being installed in both Patiala and Bengaluru and the plan is to have athletes bound for the Games spend at least one night in them to get an idea of how the actual accommodation in Japan would be like," a Sports Ministry source told PTI.

"The ones we are installing are not actual shipping containers but somewhat similar to a container unit. This is to ensure that they are not shocked by this new style of accommodation when they reach there," he added.

The Games will follow a five-cluster competition model with venues spread across Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka and the Airport-Expo zone.

Asian Games Preparation Review

The ongoing installation of the container units at SAI centres was discussed during a meeting that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired at the SAI headquarters to review India's preparations for the Games.

Over 700 Indian athletes in more than 40 disciplines are expected to compete in the event. The final contingent size is likely to be locked on March 20 when the 15-member committee constituted for the Games preparation review meets next.

The panel includes Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, Asian Games Chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav and Deputy Chef-de-Mission A Sharath Kamal.

In addition to the contingent size, travel arrangements and operational readiness will also be taken up for discussion as India moves into the decisive phase of its preparations for the continental sporting spectacle.

In Thursday's meeting, senior officials from the Ministry, SAI, and other stakeholders briefed Mandaviya on the country's readiness ahead of the event

"Our athletes are our top priority. Every possible support, from training and sports science to logistics, kit support, food support and medical care, will be provided so that they can prepare without distractions and deliver their best at the Asian Games," Mandaviya said during the meeting, according to a release from the ministry.

"Our aim is not to make them suffer at any cost and ensure they remain focused in increasing our medal tally at the competition."

Athlete-Focused Measures

As part of the preparations, a Nodal Officer has been designated for Asian Games Technical Handbook by each National Sports Federation (NSF) to "understand and educate" players, coaches and support staff.

"Teams will be finalised well in advance to allow athletes adequate time for focused preparation and efforts are also being made to strengthen the capacity of support staff, including medical teams, while ensuring seamless coordination with Indian embassies abroad for logistical facilitation," the ministry stated.

Federations have been given the freedom to plan exposure tours and competition schedules in advance.

India are aiming to surpass the historic 106-medal haul achieved at the previous Hangzhou Asian Games.

Several athlete-focused measures were discussed to ensure smooth preparation in the months leading up to the Games.

"These include appointing a head medical doctor for the contingent, finalising Indian food options for athletes with the help of designated SAI culinary staff, and ensuring athletes receive their official kits well in advance."