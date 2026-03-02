HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Sends First Delegation to Youth Delphic Games

Source: PTI
March 02, 2026 13:08 IST

India marks a historic moment by sending its first official delegation of talented youth artists to compete in the Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member Nations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • India is sending its first official national delegation to the Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
  • A 65-member Indian delegation, including 41 young artists from various states, will participate in disciplines like folk music, dance, visual arts, and more.
  • The Youth Delphic Games are inspired by the ancient Pythian Games, celebrating excellence in arts and creativity within the SCO member nations.
  • Bijender Goel, founder of the Modern Pythian Games, will address a special session during the event, highlighting India's commitment to promoting arts and culture.

The Modern Pythian Games will touch a historic milestone when India send its first national delegation of youth artists to the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member Nations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The 65-member Indian delegation will depart on March 22 for Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, which currently holds the Chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

 

This marks the first occasion that an Indian team of artists will represent the country as an officially structured national delegation, on the lines of international sporting events.

The Indian contingent comprises 41 young artists -- 21 from Delhi, 10 from Himachal Pradesh, four from Karnataka, and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The participants will compete across disciplines including folk music, dance, singing, pop music, DJ arts, visual arts, arts and crafts, and piano.

The 1st Youth Delphic Games are being hosted by the Mayor of Bishkek in collaboration with the International Delphic Committee, Moscow, the apex body organising Delphic Games across the CIS region.

The Games draw inspiration from the ancient Pythian Games, which celebrated excellence in arts and creativity.

Bijender Goel, founder of the Modern Pythian Games, will address a special session of SCO Member Nations during the event.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
