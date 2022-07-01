News
Liverpool's Salah extends stay at Anfield

Last updated on: August 02, 2022 09:49 IST
Mohamed Salah scored 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them win the League Cup and FA Cup.

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah scored 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them win the League Cup and FA Cup. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a long-term contract extension at the club, the Premier League side said on Friday.

Liverpool did not provide details but Sky Sports reported that the Egypt international had signed a deal until 2025.

 

"I feel great and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone," Salah said in a statement on the club website.

"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next.

"I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards). Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies."

Salah scored 23 league goals for Liverpool last season to share the Premier League golden boot with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

The 30-year-old Egyptian scored 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and helped them win the League Cup and FA Cup.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
