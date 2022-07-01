News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hamilton removes nose stud ahead of British GP practice

Hamilton removes nose stud ahead of British GP practice

July 01, 2022 22:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice at British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone on Friday

IMAGE: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice at British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone on Friday. Photograph: Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton backed down in a spat with Formula One's governing body and removed a nose stud before taking part in practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Friday.

 

An FIA spokesman confirmed the Mercedes driver was compliant with the rules and the stud had gone.

Hamilton also has ear piercings, and another elsewhere on his body, and has maintained he cannot remove some without assistance.

The 37-year-old was engaged in a standoff with the FIA in May, after drivers were reminded that wearing jewellery in the cockpit was not allowed for safety reasons, but was given an exemption until Silverstone.

"It's kind of crazy to think that with everything that's going on in the world that is the focus of people," the sport's most successful driver of all time had told reporters on Thursday.

His nose and ear piercings were in place then.

The ban on jewellery, as well as the wearing of non-compliant under-garments, has long been in the rules but rarely enforced until the FIA clamped down this season.

It says items beneath the mandatory flameproof clothing could increase the risk of burn injuries and has highlighted the risk of critical delays or complications if medical imaging is required following an accident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
1st Test: Aus crush Lanka after Lyon and Head spin web
1st Test: Aus crush Lanka after Lyon and Head spin web
Krunal Pandya signs with County side Warwickshire
Krunal Pandya signs with County side Warwickshire
1st WODI: Batter help India down SL by 4 wickets
1st WODI: Batter help India down SL by 4 wickets
Liverpool's Salah extends stay at Anfield
Liverpool's Salah extends stay at Anfield
Wimbledon: Sania-Pavic in 2nd round of mixed doubles
Wimbledon: Sania-Pavic in 2nd round of mixed doubles
Hike in import duty on gold may fuel smuggling
Hike in import duty on gold may fuel smuggling
Udaipur murder: 2 more arrested for conspiracy
Udaipur murder: 2 more arrested for conspiracy

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

PIX: England vs India, Day1, 5th Test, Edgbaston

PIX: England vs India, Day1, 5th Test, Edgbaston

SEE: Neeraj Chopra shatters national record again

SEE: Neeraj Chopra shatters national record again

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances