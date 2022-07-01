News
Joe Root honoured with silver bat

By Rediff Cricket
July 01, 2022 16:00 IST
Joe Root

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/Twitter

Former England Test captain, Joe Root has been in sensational form, scoring 10 hundreds in the longest format since January 2021.

 

On Friday, the No 1 Test batter on the ICC Rankings was presented with a silver bat to commemorate his 10,000 runs in the longest format.

He became the joint youngest to score 10,000 Test runs at 31 years and 157 days. Compatriot Alastair Cook was earlier the lone holder of the record.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar (31 years 326 days), South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (33 years 133 days) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (33 years 163 days) complete the top five.

Rediff Cricket
