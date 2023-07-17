Lifter Mirabai appeals to PM 'to end Manipur conflict'

VIDEO: Kind courtesy Mirabai Chanu/Twitter

Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help end the ongoing conflict in her home state of Manipur.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3 with over 150 people losing their lives.

Mirabai took to Twitter to raise her concerns.

"The conflict in Manipur is going to complete three months, but peace is yet to return. Many players have not been able to train because of this conflict and there has been disturbance in the study of students. Many lives have been lost and many houses have been burnt down. I want to appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to bring an end to this conflict as soon as possible and save all the people of Manipur and bring back the peace which was prevalent earlier. Even though I am not in Manipur, I always thought about when this conflict will end," Chanu said in a video.