Lewandowski's magic saves the day for Barca

Lewandowski strike hands Barcelona 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal with Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Striker Robert Lewandowski smashed home a rebound to earn Barcelona a 2-1 win against Athletic Bilbao in an absorbing LaLiga clash on Saturday.

A deflected strike by teenager Lamine Yamal in the 24th minute gave Barca the lead. The visitors levelled in the 42nd minute when Oihan Sancet struck home from the penalty spot after defender Pau Cubarsi fouled Alex Berenguer inside the box.

Lewandowski scored the winner in the 75th minute from a rebound by the goalkeeper, striking a first-touch effort to give Barca their second win in as many games.

Barcelona are level with Celta Vigo at the top the LaLiga standings with six points. Athletic are 15th with one point from two matches.

Promoted Parma stun Milan with 2-1 win

IMAGE: Parma's Dennis Man scores their first goal. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Promoted Parma pulled off a shock 2-1 victory over AC Milan in Series A on Saturday, extending manager Paulo Fonseca's wait for his first win as coach of the visiting side.

Parma stunned Milan with an early opener through Dennis Man who struck with his first touch after 83 seconds.

Christian Pulisic equalised for Milan in the 66th minute, after Rafael Leao fed a low pass into the path of the American midfielder who finished from close range, but substitute Matteo Cancellieri restored Parma's lead 11 minutes later.

Milan, who scored two last-gasp goals to secure a 2-2 draw in their season opener against Torino, are 16th on one point in the standings.

Parma, who sealed promotion to the Italian top flight after finishing top of Serie B last season, provisionally lead the table on four points.

The home team started fast against their illustrious opponents and Man netted his second goal of the season following a pass by Emanuele Valeri.

Romanian Man recorded 17 Serie B goal involvements last season, finding the net 11 times.

Parma were well organised in defence and continued to make it difficult for Milan to threaten their goal.

Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, meanwhile, did well to deny Noah Okafor and Strahinja Pavlovic in the visitors' few first-half attempts.

Milan showed greater determination following halftime and Tijjani Reijnders struck the bar before Suzuki denied Pulisic.

Parma, however, did not limit their efforts to defending the lead and Ange-Yoan Bonny thought he had doubled the advantage but was ruled offside.

Pulisic equalised for Milan, only for Cancellieri to put Parma back in front with a low shot 13 minutes from time, after Pontus Almqvist sped down the left flank to tee him up.

Milan have failed to win at least one out of their two opening games of the campaign for the first time since 2011-12.

The Rossoneri were unbeaten in their eight previous meetings with Parma, a run dating back more than 10 years.

Gittens double earns Dortmund 2-0 win over Frankfurt in league opener

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

A second-half brace from substitute Jamie Gittens earned Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their first Bundesliga game of the season on Saturday.

Dortmund, who finished fifth last season, broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute after struggling to find their rhythm against a feisty Frankfurt who contained their opponents with high pressing.

England under-21 international Gittens scored with a superb strike from a tight angle that sailed into the top far corner after cutting inside the box from the right.

Frankfurt came close to a late equaliser but saw their hopes of salvaging a point dashed as Gittens scored his second after a quick counter-attack in stoppage time to earn coach Nuri Sahin his first three points at the helm.