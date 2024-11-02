News
Home  » Sports » Leverkusen held at home by Stuttgart

November 02, 2024 10:20 IST
Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz in action with VfB Stuttgart's Anthony Rouault during their Bundesliga match at BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany, on Friday

IMAGE: Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz in action with VfB Stuttgart's Anthony Rouault during their Bundesliga match at BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany, on Friday. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Champions Bayer Leverkusen twice hit the woodwork and missed a bagful of chances but could not score in a goalless draw against visitors VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Leverkusen, who travel to Liverpool for the Champions League on Tuesday, have now won just one of their last five league games, and are in third place on 16 points. Bayern Munich, top on 20, host Union Berlin on Saturday. RB Leipzig are second on goal difference.

 

Xabi Alonso's team had Stuttgart on the backfoot from the start and in a one-sided first half the hosts missed more than half a dozen golden scoring chances and hit the crossbar with Edmond Tapsoba's header.

Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nuebel was in stunning form, stopping efforts from Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo in the first half to keep them in the game.

With the visitors, who host Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday, not managing a single shot on or towards goal for an hour, Leverkusen kept pouring forward.

Victor Boniface rattled the post with a powerful shot eight minutes after the restart as Leverkusen picked up where they had left off.

Nuebel then had to come to the rescue again, first denying Nigeria international Boniface in a one-on-one in the 73rd before blocking a Florian Wirtz effort a little later to make sure Stuttgart got their point.

Stuttgart, last season's runners-up, move up to seventh place on 13 points.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
