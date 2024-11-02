News
They told me it was now or never, says Man United manager Amorim

November 02, 2024 11:23 IST
'I had three days to decide on something that completely changes my life'

Rubem Amorim was named Manchester United manager on Friday, November 1

IMAGE: Rubem Amorim was named Manchester United manager on Friday, November 1. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes//Reuters

Ruben Amorim had already decided this would be his last season at Sporting, and wanted to remain at the club until the end of the campaign before joining Manchester United, but said that was not possible.

Amorim was announced as United's manager to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag on Friday, and will join the Premier League club on Nov. 11, earlier than he had wanted.

 

"At the beginning of the season, and the president is there to confirm, I had a conversation with him, and I said that, whatever happened, it was my last season at Sporting," Amorim told reporters after his side's 5-1 win over Estrela da Amadora.

"The season started and we started to have a very good season. United showed up, paid the clause, above the clause and the president defended their interests. I never discussed anything with the president.

"The only request I made was that it be at the end of the season and they told me that it was not possible, that it was now or never."

Sporting had confirmed on Tuesday that United had expressed interest in Amorim and were willing to pay his release clause, and the coach had little time to make his decision.

"I had three days to decide on something that completely changes my life," Amorim said.

"It's not the first time I've had my clause paid by another club. It is very difficult for me to leave. More to me than to any Sporting fan.

"I said that I would stay as many games as necessary. I didn't say anything earlier because I couldn't. The decision is like that. The club appeared, which I knew that if I rejected it, I wouldn't have it in six months.

"And I knew that in six months I would know that I was not going to be at Sporting."

Sporting won their League Cup game against Nacional on Tuesday, after news of United's interest in Amorim broke, and the manager said it had affected his players.

Now that the news is official, Amorim is ready to continue doing his best for Sporting in the two games he has left at the club, against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, and the league game at Braga.

"Stay or go, for me, I have to do what Sporting decides. I prefer it that way. I don't let the players down," Amorim said.

"Against Nacional I felt them more anxious because I felt that they didn't know what to expect. I'm happy and I don't let my players down.

"As for United, I haven't spoken to anyone, not even players. I'm totally focused."

The 5-1 win over Estrela, with Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres scoring four goals, maintains Sporting's perfect start to the season after 10 league games, but Amorim says Gyokeres will not be a target for him when he joins United.

"Gyokeres costs 100 million and it's very difficult. I'm not going to pick up any Sporting player in January.

"It was the best phase of my life. Everyone at Sporting knows the importance he had for me. I understand the disappointment of the fans and that leaving in the middle of a season that can be historic.

"But today is not the farewell, we still have two important games against City and Braga, to maintain the lead."

 

 

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
