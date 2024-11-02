News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Gill, Pant lead India's fight back before lunch on Day 2

PIX: Gill, Pant lead India's fight back before lunch on Day 2

Source: PTI
November 02, 2024 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 2 of the 3rd Test played between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant during their fifth wicket partnership.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant during their fifth wicket partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant's (60) blitz and Shubman Gill's resolute unbeaten 70 propelled India's counterattack on the second morning of the final Test as the hosts raced to 195 for five at lunch, trailing New Zealand by another 40 runs in the first innings in Mumbai on Friday.

Having ceded control to New Zealand in the final minutes of the opening day's play with an embarrassing collapse, India showed better resolve to make a speedy recovery while knocking off a significant chunk of the first-innings deficit.

 

At lunch, Ravindra Jadeja (10 not out) was accompanying Gill who hit four boundaries and a six in his 106-ball stay.

Rishanh Pant hit a quickfire 60 

IMAGE: Rishanh Pant batted aggressively for his 60. Photograph: BCCI

Pant's quickfire 60, laced with eight fours and two sixes, was instrumental in taking the advantage away from the Kiwis who were gifted three unexpected wickets by the Indians in the last day's session with batting mainstays Virat Kohli (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) committing harakiri.

Pant and Gill, entrusted with the job to control the damage on day two, took an aggressive route as they tore through the Kiwi bowling attack to plunder 77 runs in 14 overs in the first hour, putting on an overall 96 runs for the fifth wicket off only 114 deliveries.

Substitute Mark Chapman puts down the catch to give Shubman Gill a lifeline off the bowling of Glenn Phillips. 

IMAGE: Substitute Mark Chapman puts down the catch to give Shubman Gill a lifeline off the bowling of Glenn Phillips. Photograph: BCCI

If Pant was more belligerent of the two, Gill showed remarkable improvement in his defence against spinners while the two young Indians were also favoured by luck for being brave in their endeavour with some ordinary fielding by New Zealand.

In the 26th over, Gill charged against Glenn Phillips' (0/54) first ball of the day only to sky the ball towards long-on and despite having covered the distance, substitute fielder Mark Chapman spilled what would have been a regulation catch.

Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century. 

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Gill was on 30 when Pant had joined him on the evening of the first day with India's backs pressed firmly against the wall, in the 19th over of the innings.

In the 30th, both the batters brought up their respective half-centuries.

Rishabh Pant acknowledges his teammates on completing his half century 

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant acknowledges his teammates on completing his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Like Gill, Pant too was provided with a reprieve off Phillips when Matt Henry (1/26) spilled another regulation catch at long-off.

Pant had made his intentions clear in the first over when he gently drove Ajaz Patel (2/76) down the ground for a four off the first ball, danced down the track for another four on the next delivery and deliberately opened the face of the bat to guide the ball for another four past first slip.

New Zealand's players celebrate after Ish Sodhi got the wicket of Rishabh Pant. 

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate with Ish Sodhi after dismissing Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter's charge, however, came to an end half an hour before lunch when Ish Sodhi forced Pant on the backfoot with one that turned sharply in.

The umpire's on-field call of leg-before against Pant stayed as replays showed the ball would've clipped the leg-stump when India reviewed. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja picks another Test fifer in trying conditions
Jadeja picks another Test fifer in trying conditions
Why Aus teen Konstas should not be rushed into Tests
Why Aus teen Konstas should not be rushed into Tests
They said it was now or never: Man United manager
They said it was now or never: Man United manager
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati board and Waqf
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati board and Waqf
Balasaheb would have broken Sawant's mouth: Shinde
Balasaheb would have broken Sawant's mouth: Shinde
Why Aus teen Konstas should not be rushed into Tests
Why Aus teen Konstas should not be rushed into Tests
Strong India biz growth to drive gains for GCPL
Strong India biz growth to drive gains for GCPL

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
'Hopefully, we can keep chipping away like Kiwis do'
'Hopefully, we can keep chipping away like Kiwis do'
We aren't yet out of the match: Jadeja
We aren't yet out of the match: Jadeja

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances