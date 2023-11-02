News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » League Cup: Man United booed, Arsenal knocked out!

League Cup: Man United booed, Arsenal knocked out!

November 02, 2023 08:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manchester United

IMAGE: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their third goal past Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

Manchester United were humbled 3-0 at home by Newcastle United in the League Cup fourth round as their dismal start to the season took a serious turn for the worse on Wednesday.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looked shell-shocked as his team were booed off the pitch and the Dutchman is under intense pressure following their 3-0 defeat by Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

 

"We know it is not good enough," Ten Hag told Sky Sports. "We have to take responsibility for it, I have to take responsibility for it. We don't give the performance, I feel sorry for the fans."

In a repeat of this year's final at Wembley which Manchester United won 2-0, Newcastle led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals by Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall before extending their lead through Joe Willock to ease into the quarter-finals.

Newcastle took the lead when Almiron scored in the 28th minute after Tino Livramento won the ball and set up the Paraguayan to slot the ball past keeper Andre Onana.

Hall doubled the lead eight minutes later, volleying into the far corner after a poor clearance and the misery continued for the home crowd when Willock sliced through the defence and slotted his shot into the bottom corner around the hour mark.

"I think the spirit of the group just showed in the performance, the togetherness, the unity," Magpies manager Eddie Howe said.

"This is a really tough place to come and to score the goals we did at the times we did and just the manner of the performance really pleased me."

Manchester United have lost eight of their last 15 games in all competitions, and five of their first 10 at home for the first time since 1930-31. They have lost five of their first 10 Premier League games for the first time ever.

Arsenal

IMAGE: Arsenal's Declan Rice looks dejected after the match. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

West Ham United knocked out Arsenal with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen and an own goal from defender Ben White at the London Stadium.

"I'm really disappointed and I am responsible for that," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. "It wasn't good enough. We didn't compete good enough. Overall we were nowhere near the level we needed to show."

Martin Odegaard pulled one back in the 96th minute, but it was too little too late for the visitors.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored to give record nine-times winners Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Nunez's goal was his third in his last three appearances for the Reds.

Chelsea defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-0, Everton knocked out Burnley 3-0 and Fulham beat Championship side Ipswich Town 3-1.

League One Port Vale, who beat Mansfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday, are the lowest-ranked team remaining. Championship Middlesbrough also moved on to the last eight with a 3-2 win over Exeter City.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup 2023: Hardik ruled out of Sri Lanka game
World Cup 2023: Hardik ruled out of Sri Lanka game
Important our kids get to live without fear: Rohit
Important our kids get to live without fear: Rohit
World Cup: 'Sky is the limit' for rampaging Proteas
World Cup: 'Sky is the limit' for rampaging Proteas
Tejas: Don't Get IAF Wrong!
Tejas: Don't Get IAF Wrong!
What's A Factor-Based Fund?
What's A Factor-Based Fund?
The Bollywood Birthday Quiz
The Bollywood Birthday Quiz
Hamas official vows to 'repeat' Oct 7 attack on Israel
Hamas official vows to 'repeat' Oct 7 attack on Israel

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Is Rohit Sharma Feeling The Pressure?

Is Rohit Sharma Feeling The Pressure?

Mitch Marsh flies home for personal matters

Mitch Marsh flies home for personal matters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances