Lakshya Sen sails into King Cup semis

Lakshya Sen sails into King Cup semis

Source: PTI
December 27, 2024 21:07 IST

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen is among eight leading shuttlers in the world competing for the top prize in the three-day event. Photograph: BAI/X

India's Lakshya Sen came up with a spirited performance to overcome Hong Kong China's Angus Ng Ka Long in three games and sail into the semi-finals of the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open in Shenzhen, China, on Friday.

The 12th ranked Indian, who narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics after losing the playoff, defeated his 30-year-old opponent 10-21, 21-13, 21-13.

It was a slow start for Lakshya, but once he got things going against the 17th-ranked opponent, he won the next two games with ease to beat Long for the first time in four attempts.

 

The 23-year-old from Almora, who ended a title-drought with his triumph at the Syed Modi Super 300 tournament in Lucknow earlier this month, is among eight leading shuttlers in the world competing for the top prize in the three-day event.

The tournament is the brainchild of two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China.

Paris Olympics silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand and world number 2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark are the highest-ranked players in the competition, which will not offer any ranking points as it is not part of the BWF calendar.

Other notable players include former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and Frenchman Alex Lanier. China is being represented by two 18-year-olds, Hu Zhe An and Wang Zi Jun. 

