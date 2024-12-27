SEE: PV Sindhu Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple

IMAGE: Newly married PV Sindhu offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara during their visit. Photograph: ANI/X

Two-time Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu, along with her husband, businessman Venkata Datta Sai, sought blessings at the sacred Tirumala temple on Friday.

The couple, who recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony, offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara during their visit.

Sindhu and Venkata exchanged vows on Sunday at a lavish wedding hosted at a picturesque resort in Udaipur. The celebrations continued with a grand reception held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, attended by family, friends, and prominent personalities.