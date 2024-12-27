'The World Lost a Visionary'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
December 27, 2024 17:26 IST

Tendulkar, Sindhu among sporting stars to pay tributes to Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh

Stalwarts of Indian sports paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday, describing him as a visionary, who had quiet strength and humility.

Singh died here after losing consciousness at his home due to age-related ailments. He was 92.

"Rest in peace, Dr. Manmohan Singhji. His quiet strength, wisdom, and humility were truly inspiring. I had a brief interaction with him in 2013 — he was kind, gracious, and left a lasting impression. My heartfelt condolences to his family," wrote India's ace shuttler Sindhu on 'X'.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar termed Singh's demise as a huge loss for the country.

"Dr Manmohan Singh ji's demise is a profound loss for India. His contributions to our nation shall always be remembered. My prayers are with his family and loved ones as we mourn his passing away."

 

Legendary golfer Jeev Milkha Singh recalled Singh's simplicity and humility, saying he was committed to national duty all his life.

"Dr Manmohan Singh was probably one of the most humble men I had met in my life - a simple and extremely intelligent man. His sense of duty and responsibility shone through. The world has lost a visionary," wrote Jeev.

On Friday, both the men's and women's cricket teams wore black armbands during their respective national assignments to pay homage to the former PM.

It was during Singh's second term that India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in the national capital. It was the first international multi-sport extravaganza to be held in the country after the 1982 Asian Games, also hosted by Delhi.

He had also inaugurated the National Football League's 11th edition in Kolkata back in 2005 when late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi was heading the All India Football Federation.

Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is now a Congress MLA in Haryana, called Singh a man of "extraordinary wisdom, simplicity and vision."

"Dr. Manmohan Singh was not just a Prime Minister, but he was a thinker, economist and a true patriot. His calm leadership style and economic vision gave the country a new direction, from the 1991 economic reforms to establishing India's reputation on the global stage.

"There was depth in his humility and wisdom in his every word. His services and contributions to the country will always be remembered. You will always live in our hearts, Sir," she wrote in her emotional tribute on social media.

