Rediff.com  » Sports » Chahar knocked out of World Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Chahar knocked out of World Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Source: PTI
March 05, 2024 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lakshya Chahar was knocked out in the third round by Gheshlaghi Meysam of Iran in the first round of the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India/X

Reigning National champion Lakshya Chahar became the fourth Indian boxer to crash out in the opening round of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

 

Competing in the men's 80kg event, Chahar was knocked out in the third round by 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Gheshlaghi Meysam of Iran.

Having lost the first round 2-3, Chahar got himself back in the game by taking the second round 3-2. He was level on three cards before he suffered a knockout in the final round.

All four Indian boxers, who have taken the ring here, have failed to advance to the second round.

World Championships bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) all lost their respective first rounds.

Five Indian boxers, including World championships bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamudin and six-time Asian Championships medal winner Shiva Thapa, are still in the fray for earning Paris Olympic quotas at this tournament. A semi-final finish will ensure a quota.

India have secured four 2024 Olympic quotas so far with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) clinching their entry to Paris at the Asian Games last year.

India had nine boxers competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

The boxers who fail to earn quotas here will get a final chance to seal their passage to the Paris Games during the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
World Indoors: Bathroom break helps Kerr win gold
SEE: Pant Plays Marbles With Kids!
Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!
A Look At KKR, CSK's Pre-IPL 2024 Camps
Now DMK's A Raja says India was never a nation
Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar
No complaint against Indians: Dumka gang-rape survivor
