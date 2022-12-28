News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kyrgios' sudden withdrawal leaves team in a funk

Kyrgios' sudden withdrawal leaves team in a funk

December 28, 2022 17:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action

IMAGE: Australia's Nick Kyrgios leaves his teammates in the lurch. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Nick Kyrgios's late withdrawal from the inaugural edition of the United Cup took his own teammates by surprise on Wednesday as they were left in the dark until just minutes before their pre-tournament news conference.

Kyrgios, who is ranked 22nd in the world and reached this year's Wimbledon final, was set to lead Australia in the joint ATP and WTA event, which is being held in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth and offers ranking points and $15 million in prize money.

Organisers said the 27-year-old, who was due to face Britain's Cameron Norrie in his first singles match on Thursday in Group D, withdrew due to injury.

 

"We literally just found out 10 minutes ago. Obviously, it's news to all of us and we just move forward now," co-captain Sam Stosur told reporters.

Kyrgios, who opted out of Australia's Davis Cup team this year, later posted a video on Instagram where he was seen out in the sunshine at a harbour with the caption 'Beautiful day'.

Alex de Minaur, who will now move into the number one men's position for Team Australia, wanted to avoid discussing Kyrgios and focus on the upcoming event.

"I think it would be great if we just talk about this great team," he said. "We are all here, we are all happy to be here, we are about to play an exciting new event, something new for all of us, the United Cup."

Australia will also play Rafa Nadal's Spain in Group D.

The tournament, which runs from Dec. 29-Jan. 8, features 18 countries split into six groups of three, with teams playing two men's and two women's singles matches and a mixed doubles match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Boxing Day Test PIX: Carey ton puts Aus in box seat
Boxing Day Test PIX: Carey ton puts Aus in box seat
What went wrong for South African in Boxing Day Test
What went wrong for South African in Boxing Day Test
Domestic stalwart joins MI coaching staff
Domestic stalwart joins MI coaching staff
Modi visits mother Heeraben in Ahmedabad hospital
Modi visits mother Heeraben in Ahmedabad hospital
When Rahul Teased His Mum...
When Rahul Teased His Mum...
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan -- 2 will release on...
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan -- 2 will release on...
India may see Covid surge in Jan, next 40 days crucial
India may see Covid surge in Jan, next 40 days crucial

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton

Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances