News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kyrgios says depression left him with suicidal thoughts

Kyrgios says depression left him with suicidal thoughts

February 24, 2022 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nick Kyrgios

IMAGE: Australia's Nick Kyrgios. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Australian Nick Kyrgios opened up on his mental health struggles in a social media post on Thursday, saying he had suicidal thoughts and the period around the 2019 Australian Open was "one of my darkest periods".

The 26-year-old, who said last year that he was unsure how long he would continue to play professional tennis, is a fan-favourite and the atmosphere at his matches at the Grand Slam in Melbourne resembles Davis Cup ties.

 

In an Instagram post accompanied by a picture of him, Kyrgios said three years back he was in a very bad place mentally.

"If you look closely, on my right arm you can see my self harm," he said. "I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions."

"I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family and friends. I felt as if I couldn't talk or trust anyone."

"This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive."

Former world number one Naomi Osaka brought the issue under the spotlight when she pulled out of Grand Slam events and also chunks of the 2021 season over her mental well-being.

Former world number 13 Kyrgios, who has slipped to 137th in the rankings after missing parts of last season due to injuries, urged everyone to open up.

"I know that day-to-day life can seem extremely exhausting, impossible at times," he said, adding that he will be available to anyone who wanted to talk.

"I understand that you feel if you open up it may make you feel weak, or scared. I'm telling you right now, it's OK, you are not alone."

"I'm proud to say I've completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything, I don't take one moment for granted. I want you to be able to reach your full potential and smile. This life is beautiful."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
For me tennis is not so important, says Kyrgios
For me tennis is not so important, says Kyrgios
Kyrgios retracts on support for unvaccinated players
Kyrgios retracts on support for unvaccinated players
Kyrgios puts it in perspective as he advances
Kyrgios puts it in perspective as he advances
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Meet Nick Kyrgios' new girlfriend

Meet Nick Kyrgios' new girlfriend

'I was in a dark place': Kyrgios on depression

'I was in a dark place': Kyrgios on depression

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances