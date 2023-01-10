News
Kyrgios-Djokovic exhibition match sells out in minutes

January 10, 2023 17:10 IST
Nick Kyrgios

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic will play a practice match at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena with proceeds going to the Australian Tennis Foundation. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios took a cheeky dig at his critics after tickets for Friday's practice match with Serb Novak Djokovic sold out in 58 minutes, proving the Australian's huge box office draw.

Kyrgios had pulled out of the United Cup with an injury just minutes before his pre-tournament press conference, drawing the ire of Australian co-captain Lleyton Hewitt, his team mates and the media.

 

The 27-year-old has not played since October and an ankle injury forced him to skip warm-up tournaments in Adelaide as well, before Djokovic offered to play him in a practice match that will be played at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

"Wow Nick Kyrgios is bad for the sport! Wow what a disgrace, a national embarrassment! How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance," Kyrgios said in a sarcastic tweet on Tuesday.

Former American player Noah Rubin questioned the timing of the exhibition match just before a Grand Slam to which Kyrgios responded: "Well to be fair it will bring more crowd than any of your matches."

Tickets for the match, a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final, were priced at A$20 ($14) each with the proceeds going to the Australian Tennis Foundation.

The Australian Open begins on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
