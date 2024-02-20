News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » When Saina Nehwal Met Chhota Bheem

When Saina Nehwal Met Chhota Bheem

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: February 20, 2024 19:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saina Nehwal

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal, her husband Parupalli Kashyap and friends at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Saina Nehwal, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, recently explored the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh.

 

Saina Nehwal

The badminton ace shared pictures on social media, featuring the awe-inspiring tigers, highlighting a Bengal tiger named Chhota Bheem.

Saina Nehwal

Chhota Bheem, the diminutive tiger, created a delightful interruption in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and Saina couldn't resist capturing videos of the mighty creatures, below.

Saina Nehwal

In one video, she wrote, 'Hello Chhota Bheem! Nice to meet you'.

Saina Nehwal

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
An Evening With A Cricket Legend
An Evening With A Cricket Legend
'Aaj kal ke bacche'...
'Aaj kal ke bacche'...
How Sarfaraz Khan mastered spin
How Sarfaraz Khan mastered spin
Delhi borders fortified as farmers to resume march
Delhi borders fortified as farmers to resume march
Zee reaches out to Sony to revive $10 bn merger talks
Zee reaches out to Sony to revive $10 bn merger talks
Maratha quota bill may not stand SC scrutiny: Pawar
Maratha quota bill may not stand SC scrutiny: Pawar
Stalemate continues in formation of new Pakistan govt
Stalemate continues in formation of new Pakistan govt

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Two friends build Eiffel Tower from recycled wood

PIX: Two friends build Eiffel Tower from recycled wood

IPL: The inspiring story of Punjab Kings' Ashutosh

IPL: The inspiring story of Punjab Kings' Ashutosh

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances