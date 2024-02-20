When Saina Nehwal Met Chhota Bheem

Saina Nehwal, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, recently explored the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh.
The badminton ace shared pictures on social media, featuring the awe-inspiring tigers, highlighting a Bengal tiger named Chhota Bheem.
Chhota Bheem, the diminutive tiger, created a delightful interruption in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and Saina couldn't resist capturing videos of the mighty creatures, below.
In one video, she wrote, 'Hello Chhota Bheem! Nice to meet you'.