When Saina Nehwal Met Chhota Bheem

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal, her husband Parupalli Kashyap and friends at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Saina Nehwal, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, recently explored the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh.

The badminton ace shared pictures on social media, featuring the awe-inspiring tigers, highlighting a Bengal tiger named Chhota Bheem.

Chhota Bheem, the diminutive tiger, created a delightful interruption in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and Saina couldn't resist capturing videos of the mighty creatures, below.

In one video, she wrote, 'Hello Chhota Bheem! Nice to meet you'.