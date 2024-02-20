News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Match-fixing in Indian football: AIFF launches probe

Match-fixing in Indian football: AIFF launches probe

Source: PTI
February 20, 2024 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Suspicions of match-fixing came to light in a Delhi league match on Monday when Ahbab FC, who were winning 4-0, conceded two dubious-looking own goals late in the match against Rangers FC. Photograph: Delhi Premier League/Instagram

After betting and match-fixing allegations emerged in the Delhi Premier League, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday launched an investigation across various cities of the country to get to the root of this menace with the help of government agencies.

Suspicions of betting and match-fixing came to light in a Delhi league match on Monday when Ahbab FC, who were winning 4-0, conceded two dubious-looking own goals late in the match against Rangers FC. Ahbab FC won the match 4-2.

 

The video footage of the two own goals went viral, leading to the AIFF summoning Football Delhi chief Anuj Gupta on Tuesday to seek details of the suspicious match and serving him notice.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said he would approach Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to undertake investigation and get to the root of the betting syndicate.

"Our investigation will not be limited to Delhi. We have reasons to believe through evidences, such practice in other cities too, and will form a wider network for our investigations," Chaubey said in a release from the AIFF.

On the specific allegations relating to the Delhi match, the national federation said, "The AIFF today served an email notice to Delhi Soccer Association demanding clarification on the incident involving 19 February 2024 match under Delhi Premier League.

"AIFF officials led by its President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey held an emergency meeting today, in which DSA President Anuj Gupta was summoned to seek details of the incident and host association's stand on the issue."

Chaubey said the AIFF would not limit its investigation to just one match.   

"Several incremental evidences have been found which cast serious doubts on the entire league," he said.

"I will be meeting Joint Commissioner of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau to help us investigate it thoroughly and to get to the root of this syndicate. DSA has been advised to file FIR immediately."

Gupta said the emergency executive of Football Delhi has suspended Ahbab FC with immediate effect until further notice, while a show cause notice will also be served to Delhi Premier League Sub Committee Chairman Rizwan Ul Haq.

He said Football Delhi will also file a complaint to Delhi Police to investigate any "match fixing" in Delhi Premier League.

"...numerous allegations of unsporting behaviour have been placed on our association for the recently concluded Delhi Premier League 2023/24," Gupta said in a statement.

"As the governing body of football in the national capital, we must take a firm stance against the allegations... strict measures against any such incidents are vital for the development of football in Delhi."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Two friends build Eiffel Tower from recycled wood
PIX: Two friends build Eiffel Tower from recycled wood
Asian Indoor: Gulveer loses 3000m gold
Asian Indoor: Gulveer loses 3000m gold
Messi reveals why he missed Hong Kong match
Messi reveals why he missed Hong Kong match
Delhi borders fortified as farmers to resume march
Delhi borders fortified as farmers to resume march
Zee reaches out to Sony to revive $10 bn merger talks
Zee reaches out to Sony to revive $10 bn merger talks
Maratha quota bill may not stand SC scrutiny: Pawar
Maratha quota bill may not stand SC scrutiny: Pawar
Stalemate continues in formation of new Pakistan govt
Stalemate continues in formation of new Pakistan govt

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

TT Worlds: Indian women down Spain; enter knockouts

TT Worlds: Indian women down Spain; enter knockouts

Chess: Singapore's 8-year-old boy creates history!

Chess: Singapore's 8-year-old boy creates history!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances