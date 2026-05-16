Keegan Smith Wins Men's Singles Title At Karnataka Open

Keegan Smith showcased a dominant performance to win the Karnataka Open, defeating Philip Sekulic in the men's singles final, while Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni claimed the doubles title.

Key Points Keegan Smith defeated Philip Sekulic in straight sets to win the Karnataka Open men's singles title.

Smith's consistency and ability to capitalise on key moments proved decisive in the final.

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni secured the men's doubles title with a dominant performance.

Smith earned USD 9,500 and 50 ATP ranking points for his singles victory.

Poonacha and Myneni received USD 2,980 and 50 ATP points for their doubles triumph.

Top seed Keegan Smith capped off a dominant week, defeating fourth seed Philip Sekulic to lift the men's singles title in the Karnataka Open here on Saturday.

American Smith registered a 6-2, 7-5 win.

Earlier, the Indian duo of Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni claimed the men's doubles crown with a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory over Petr Bar Biryukov and Grigoriy Lomakin.

Smith's Singles Victory

The singles final began with an early twist as Smith dropped serve in the third game, handing Sekulic an advantage.

However, the American responded immediately, breaking back in the fourth game before asserting complete control over the opening set with further breaks in the sixth and eighth games to wrap it up 6-2.

The second set proved far more competitive, with both players holding serve through the opening six games.

Sekulic struck first, earning a crucial break in the seventh game, only to surrender his advantage immediately as Smith broke back in the very next game.

The Australian showed resilience when facing championship point in the 10th game, holding serve to extend the contest.

But Smith's consistency from the baseline and ability to capitalise on key moments eventually proved decisive as he broke again in the 12th game to seal the match and the title.

Prize Money And ATP Points

The title earned Smith USD 9,500 and 50 ATP ranking points, while runner-up Sekulic collected USD 5,500 and 25 ATP points.

Poonacha And Myneni Win Doubles Title

In the doubles final, Indian hopes were carried emphatically by Poonacha and Myneni, who displayed excellent chemistry and aggressive returning throughout the encounter.

For their triumph, Poonacha and Myneni received USD 2,980 and 50 ATP points, while finalists Biryukov and Lomakin earned USD 1,740 and 30 ATP points.