HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Kriish Tyagi's Inspiring Run Ends At Karnataka Open

Kriish Tyagi's Inspiring Run Ends At Karnataka Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 20:45 IST

x

Bengaluru's Kriish Tyagi's remarkable journey at the Karnataka Open ATP Challenger concluded in the semifinals, losing to Australia's Philip Sekulic, who will now face top seed Keegan Smith.

Key Points

  • Kriish Tyagi's impressive run at the Karnataka Open ATP Challenger ended in the semifinals against Philip Sekulic.
  • Philip Sekulic will compete against top seed Keegan Smith in the final of the Karnataka Open.
  • Tyagi, a wildcard entrant, gained attention after defeating second seed Hamish Stewart in the quarterfinal.
  • Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni advanced to the doubles final at the Karnataka Open.

Bengaluru teenager Kriish Tyagi's inspiring run at the Karnataka Open ATP Challenger men's singles event ended in the semifinals as he lost to Australia's Philip Sekulic here on Friday.

Sekulic will face top seed American Keegan Smith who defeated Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the other semifinal.

 

Tyagi's Quarterfinal Upset

All eyes were on the 19-year-old wild card entrant Kriish after his stunning quarterfinal upset over World No. 328 and second seed Hamish Stewart.

But against the experienced fourth seed Sekulic, Kriish found the challenge a step too far, going down 0-6, 2-6.

The scoreline, however, did not fully reflect the fight the Bengaluru youngster displayed in patches during the semifinal.

Sekulic Dominates First Set

Sekulic broke the Indian's serve in the second, fourth and sixth games to complete a one-sided 6-0 opening set, using his depth and precision to deny Kriish opportunities to dictate with his forehand.

The second set began with promise as Kriish appeared to rediscover his range.

The rallies became longer, and the Indian held his own from the baseline and matched his opponent through the early exchanges.

But Sekulic broke Kriish in the sixth game and once again in the eighth to close out the match 6-2 and advance to the final.

Smith Advances to Final

Earlier, top seed Keegan Smith continued his impressive run, defeating former World No. 40 Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-4.

In the doubles, India's challenge narrowed to one pair as Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni defeated top seeds S D Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha 7-5, 6-1 to enter the final.

Adil Kalyanpur and Mukund Sasikumar fought hard but lost to Petr Bar Biryukov and Grigoriy Lomakin in two tie-break sets.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Kriish Tyagi Advances To Pre-Quarters At Karnataka Open
Sekulic Defeats Singh to Win Central Excise & CGST - ITF M25 Kolkata
Tata Open: Nagal loses to Troicki in first round
Tata Open: Nagal loses to Troicki in first round
Khachanov ends ailing Korda's run to reach Australian Open semis
Khachanov ends ailing Korda's run to reach Australian Open semis
Tata Open: Defending champs Bopanna, Jeevan ousted; Yuki-Sharan in semis
Tata Open: Defending champs Bopanna, Jeevan ousted; Yuki-Sharan in semis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Trump Departs China After Two-Day High-Stakes Visit With Xi Jinping 7:21

Trump Departs China After Two-Day High-Stakes Visit With...

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE President3:09

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE...

Ayesha Khan Looks Stunning!1:18

Ayesha Khan Looks Stunning!

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO