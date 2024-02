IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, right, with Rohan Bopanna, second from right, his parents Mallika and M G Bopanna, left and second from left. Photographs: ANI

After his title-winning triumph at the Australian Open, which led him to become the oldest No. 1 in tennis history, Rohan Bopanna was felicitated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Bopanna, who won the Australian Open men's doubles crown with partner Matthew Ebden, is only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Siddaramaiah announced a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million) for the tennis ace.