Juventus appoint Thiago Motta as new head coach

Thiago Motta was previously Head Coach of Bologna AC in the Italian Serie A. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Juventus have appointed Thiago Motta as their new head coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.



"Juventus is delighted to announce Thiago Motta as the new First Team head coach. The Italian-Brazilian has signed an agreement with the Club until June 30, 2027," Juventus said in a statement.



Motta led Bologna to a Champions League place for the first time in their history in his second season at the club, and those exploits put him on the radar of many of Europe's top sides.



The 41-year-old won over Bologna fans with his brand of possession-based football, using an advanced press and building from the back, after initial scepticism when he replaced Sinisa Mihajlovic in September, 2022.



His first managerial role at Genoa ended after just two months, and he then guided Spezia to Serie A survival in his single season in charge of the club.



At Bologna, Motta failed to win in his first four games in charge, but took them to a ninth-place finish in the 2022-23 season. They were last season's surprise package, losing six games as they finished fifth.



"I am really happy to begin a new chapter

IMAGE: Former Italy International Nesta will be taking over a team in the Serie A for the first time. Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans," Motta said.

Monza have appointed Alessandro Nesta as their manager for next season, replacing Raffaele Palladino, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.



Nesta, a former Italy international who played with Lazio and AC Milan, has signed a one-year contract, with automatic renewal for another season upon reaching certain conditions, and replaces Palladino who left to take charge of Fiorentina.



This will be Nesta's first managerial role in Serie A. He began his coaching career with Miami FC in the U.S. in 2015 and since then has managed Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana in Serie B.



Last season, Nesta led promoted Reggiana to an 11th place finish in Italy's second tier, and has now resolved his contract issues with the club in order to take over at Monza, who finished 12th last season, their second campaign in Serie A.

