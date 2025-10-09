Jerome shines as Chennai outlast Goa 3-2 in PVL classic

IMAGE: Goa Guardians' Prince Malik in action against Chennai Blitz during their Premier Volleyball League match on Thursday. Photograph: Goa Guardians

Chennai Blitz edged past Goa Guardians 3-2 in a thrilling five-set encounter in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Jerome Vinith, who led the fightback with a series of decisive attacks, was named Player of the Match.

Goa began strongly with Prince dominating at the net and Jeffrey Menzel applying early pressure through his sharp serves. However, Chennai’s Tarun Gowda reignited his side’s momentum with a powerful super serve, allowing the Blitz to settle into rhythm.

As the match swung back and forth, Goa captain Chirag and his key attackers -- Nathaniel Dickinson and Menzel -- kept them in contention. Prince’s composure in blocking again gave Goa the upper hand, and Menzel’s consecutive aces seemed to set up the win.

But a costly series of late errors from Goa opened the door for Chennai. Luiz Felipe Perotto’s crucial super serve pushed the contest into a deciding fifth set, where both sides exchanged blows point for point.

Dickinson’s super point gave Goa hope, but Chennai’s defense, led by Suraj Chaudhary and Aditya Rana, stood tall. In the final moments, Perotto and Suraj combined to block Chirag, sealing a hard-fought 3–2 victory for Chennai Blitz.