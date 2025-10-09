Ganguly backs Gill's appointment as ODI skipper

'He doesn't play T20 cricket. So, he will not be a part of the World Cup in 2026 in India. But when they go to 2027 in South Africa, he will be 40 years old. And that's a big number in sport.'

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was last week named captain of India's ODI team, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday backed the decision to hand over India's ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill, calling it a "fair call and not the worst decision".

Ganguly went on to say that Rohit Sharma's removal as ODI captain was likely done in consultation with the Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup winning skipper.

In his debut series as Test captain, Gill-led India drew the five-match series in England.

"I think it has been done in consultation with Rohit, from outside... I don't know what's inside," Ganguly said at a promotional event in Kolkata on Thursday.

"Somewhere down the line, I feel that it's a fair call. Rohit can keep playing and in the meantime, you keep grooming a young captain. So, I really don't see a problem in that."

India will play three ODIs in Australia starting October 19, followed by a five-match T20I series from October 29.

Across five Tests in England, Gill amassed 754 runs with four centuries -- the most by any batter in a Test series between India and England, surpassing Graham Gooch's 752 from 1990 and breaking Sunil Gavaskar's record of 732 as captain against West Indies in 1978-79.

Hailing Gill's rise as captain, Ganguly said: "It's too early. For the tour of England, I thought he was brilliant. I have seen the five-Test series. The way he has played and the way he has captained the team is extraordinary.

"That is why he has been made the captain of the ODI team for the future. Lot of potential, both as a player and captain," he added.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma will be 40 by the time of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to replace Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill points to the future looking at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, when Rohit would be 40-plus and Virat Kohli will be 38, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday.

"I am sure Rohit must have been spoken to. So, I don't know whether it is 'sacking' or anything. I am sure it is a mutual discussion. Because Rohit has been an outstanding leader.

"In the last two years, he has won the T20 World Cup. He has won the Champions Trophy. So, performance is not the issue with Rohit Sharma," Ganguly said.

"And I think what's gone in the selectors' mind is, as he asked, in two years' time he will be 40, when the World Cup happens in South Africa.

"He doesn't play T20 cricket. So, he will not be a part of the World Cup in 2026 in India. But when they go to 2027 in South Africa, he will be 40 years old. And that's a big number in sport.

"And he has played for so long. So, I don't think anybody is sure whether Rohit will actually play when he is 40. So, I don't think it's the worst decision. It happens to everyone."

"There will not be any exception even in the future -- 10 years down the line when Shubman Gill gets close to 40 and scores 12,000-13,000 runs. He will also have to face this situation. Because, as you know, in sport, whether it's a (Roger) Federer, whether it's a (Pete) Sampras, whether it's a (Rafael) Nadal, whether it's a (Diego) Maradona, they all have to finish someday," he added.

'Must play domestic cricket'

On Rohit and Kohli's future in the national set-up, Ganguly said age and performance would eventually decide their fate but they would have to play domestic cricket.

"Yes, 40 is a lot of age. It depends on him -- how fit he stays, how much cricket he plays and how many runs he scores. It is not easy to play just one format. Yes, he would play IPL, but that is only two months a year.

"As I said, it depends on how fit they (Rohit and Virat) remain and how much performance they keep doing. Whatever opportunity they get, they have to play domestic cricket.

"Because cricket is a sport where you have to keep playing -- otherwise, you lose the touch and the form and the contact. It is everything in life. You have to keep doing it.

"They have to play domestic cricket. That's what it is. If they keep doing and performing, they will play for India," he added.