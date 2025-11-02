HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Janice Tjen first Indonesian woman in 23 years to win WTA singles title

Janice Tjen first Indonesian woman in 23 years to win WTA singles title

November 02, 2025

Janice Tjen

IMAGE: Janice Tjen is the first Indonesian woman since Angelique Widjaja in 2002 to win a WTA Tour singles crown. Photograph: Chennai Open 2025/Instagram

Janice Tjen capped a breakout season by clinching her maiden WTA singles title at the Chennai Open on Sunday, becoming the first Indonesian woman since Angelique Widjaja in 2002 to win a WTA Tour singles crown.

The 23-year-old, who was ranked as low as 573 in the world just a year ago, continued her rapid rise on the circuit with a commanding 6-4, 6-3 win over Australia's Kimberly Birrell in the final at the

SDAT Stadium in Chennai.

She will soar to a career-high ranking of No. 53 on Monday -- a stunning rise from World No. 578 at the end of 2024.

Both Tjen and Birrell were contesting their second career finals and seeking a maiden title.

 

The Indonesian took control early, pocketing the opening set 6-4 before storming to a 4-0 lead in the second. 

Birrell, who had saved match points in her semi-final a day earlier, mounted a brief fight back and came within a point of levelling at 4-4, but Tjen held her composure to close out the contest in just over two hours.

Tjen will also play alongside compatriot Aldila Sutjiadi in the doubles final against top seeds Storm Hunter and Monica Niculescu.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
