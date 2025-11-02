HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Kenya sweep men's and women's podiums at NYC Marathon

Kenya sweep men's and women's podiums at NYC Marathon

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: November 02, 2025 21:59 IST

x

IMAGE: Kenya's Hellen Obiri celebrates after winning the women's elite race alongside compatriots Sharon Lokedi and Sheila Chepkirui during the TCS New York City Marathon in New York on Sunday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Kenya swept the men's and women's podiums at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, as Benson Kipruto survived a thrilling sprint finish in two hours eight minutes and nine seconds and Hellen Obiri won the women's race in a course record 2:19:51.

Kipruto ran flat out through the final 50 metres to hold off a late fight from Alexander Mutiso, breaking the tape by a fraction of a second in a photo finish, with the 2021 winner Albert Korir finishing third (2:08:57).

The Paris bronze medallist Obiri, who won in 2023, was running shoulder to shoulder with runner-up Sharon Lokedi (2:20:07) before pulling away ahead of the final turn to break Margaret Okayo's 22-year-old course record of 2:22:31.

Last year's winner Sheila Chepkirui (2:20:24) was third.

 

The five-borough classic capped the World Marathon Majors calendar for the year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'I-League trophy given to Inter Kashi as per CAS verdict'
'I-League trophy given to Inter Kashi as per CAS verdict'
Pramod-Sukant, Nitesh, Manisha win Para golds at Indonesia
Pramod-Sukant, Nitesh, Manisha win Para golds at Indonesia
EPL: Arsenal march on, Salah hits 250 for Liverpool
EPL: Arsenal march on, Salah hits 250 for Liverpool
Rohan Bopanna hangs up racquet after 20 years on Tour
Rohan Bopanna hangs up racquet after 20 years on Tour
'Brightest star': Gambhir's touching message for SRK
'Brightest star': Gambhir's touching message for SRK

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lucknow & 10 Other Dishes/Places Celebrated By UNESCO

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

Family of cricketer Amanjot Kaur extends warm wishes to Indian team for ICC WCC against South Africa2:23

Family of cricketer Amanjot Kaur extends warm wishes to...

Parents of Deepti Sharma extend their best wishes to Indian Women Cricket team for final match2:32

Parents of Deepti Sharma extend their best wishes to...

PM Modi in Bihar PM Modi pays tribute to Ramdhari Singh Dinkars statue in Patna0:58

PM Modi in Bihar PM Modi pays tribute to Ramdhari Singh...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO