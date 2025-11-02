Kenya sweep men's and women's podiums at NYC Marathon

IMAGE: Kenya's Hellen Obiri celebrates after winning the women's elite race alongside compatriots Sharon Lokedi and Sheila Chepkirui during the TCS New York City Marathon in New York on Sunday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Kenya swept the men's and women's podiums at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, as Benson Kipruto survived a thrilling sprint finish in two hours eight minutes and nine seconds and Hellen Obiri won the women's race in a course record 2:19:51.



Kipruto ran flat out through the final 50 metres to hold off a late fight from Alexander Mutiso, breaking the tape by a fraction of a second in a photo finish, with the 2021 winner Albert Korir finishing third (2:08:57).



The Paris bronze medallist Obiri, who won in 2023, was running shoulder to shoulder with runner-up Sharon Lokedi (2:20:07) before pulling away ahead of the final turn to break Margaret Okayo's 22-year-old course record of 2:22:31.



Last year's winner Sheila Chepkirui (2:20:24) was third.

The five-borough classic capped the World Marathon Majors calendar for the year.