James Milner scripts Premier League history

James Milner sets a new Premier League record with his 654th appearance as Brighton beat Brentford 2-0, surpassing Gareth Barry's mark.

IMAGE: Record-breaking James Milner says focus remains on team success, not individual milestone. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

James Milner etched his name into English football history on Saturday when he broke the record for most Premier League appearances after featuring in Brighton & Hove Albion's 2-0 win at Brentford -- his 654th game in England's top flight.

The 40-year-old surpassed former England international Gareth Barry's record of 653 appearances, with even the home fans joining the applause when his milestone was announced before kickoff.

Milner, however, said he hopes the focus shifts back to the team after Brighton snapped a six-match winless run to move up to 12th in the table.

"It will be nice to stop talking about it, especially when it was so important to get the win today," Milner said.

"To pass the mark is a big number. There has been a lot of talk around it, but anyone who knows me knows it is all about the team.

"It is a good opportunity to give a nod to everyone that has helped me, the sacrifices they've made for me. The family, family friends and people that have worked with me, sports physios and people like that."

BOOTS WITH '654' ON THE BACK

Brighton coach Fabian Huerzeler named Milner in midfield and the 40-year-old veteran marked the occasion by sporting boots emblazoned with "654" on the back.

"It's difficult to sum him up with one sentence. He's a leader on and off the pitch," Huerzeler said. "He has a great discipline and effort every day and he's never satisfied."

Having made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old for Leeds United in 2002, Milner played for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool in a trophy-laden career spanning over two decades.

Ryan Giggs (632) and Frank Lampard (609) are the only other players with over 600 Premier League appearances.

With Brighton leading 2-0, Milner was withdrawn in the 89th minute and was again applauded by both sets of fans while former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson embraced him after the full-time whistle.

Milner, who signed a one-year contract extension with Brighton in June, has made 16 league appearances for the south-coast club this season.

As for how much longer he will go on, Milner said things can change quickly.

"Last season, with the injury I had, I couldn't lift my foot for six months," he said. "I will keep pushing and see what happens."