Villa Title Hopes Hit, Chelsea Drop Points Against Burnley

Villa Title Hopes Hit, Chelsea Drop Points Against Burnley

February 21, 2026 23:21 IST

Aston Villa and Chelsea drop crucial points in the Premier League as Leeds and Burnley earn draws; James Milner sets appearance record.

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their first goal with Ezri Konsa duting their Premier League match against Leeds United at Villa Park in Birmingham, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Aston Villa's faint Premier League title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Leeds United and Chelsea's top-four ambitions were damaged when they dropped two points against relegation-bound Burnley on Saturday.

 

  • Aston Villa F.C. held 1-1 at home by Leeds United F.C., denting title hopes.
  • Anton Stach’s free-kick gave Leeds the lead before Tammy Abraham equalised late.
  • Chelsea F.C. draw 1-1 with Burnley F.C. despite Joao Pedro opener.
  • Chelsea move fourth on goal difference above Manchester United F.C., but drop two crucial points.
  • James Milner breaks Premier League appearance record (654 games) in Brighton’s win over Brentford.

Anton Stach's stunning 31st-minute free kick past Emiliano Martinez looked like giving Leeds a vital victory at Villa Park but substitute Tammy Abraham levelled late on.

The draw left third-placed Villa on 51 points from 27 games, seven behind leaders Arsenal who go to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Manchester City can cut Arsenal's lead down to two points if they beat Newcastle United later.

Leeds are in 15th place, seven points above third-bottom West Ham United who host Bournemouth.

Chelsea reduced to 10 men after Fofana gets two yellows

IMAGE: Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Burnley's Zian Flemming vie for possession during their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea moved above Manchester United into fourth spot on goal difference but it was two points dropped as they drew 1-1 with Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro put Chelsea ahead but the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Wesley Fofana received a second yellow card and Burnley equalised in stoppage time through Zian Flemming.

Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner broke the Premier League appearance record in his side's 2-0 win at Brentford.

The 40-year-old former Manchester City and Liverpool player made his 654th appearance to go past Gareth Barry.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
