Shikhar Dhawan Marries Sophie Shine

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan marries long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private Delhi NCR ceremony; Yuzvendra Chahal shares wedding pictures.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tied the knot in a private ceremony in Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzi Chahal/Instagram

Former Indian cricket team batter Shikhar Dhawan married to his long-time girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private wedding ceremony in Delhi NCR on Saturday.

Dhawan's former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal shared pictures from their wedding on his Instagram handle.

The couple who were dating for a few years, were first spotted together during a Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai, before making their relationship public later in the year.

Dhawan and Shine announced their engagement on social media in January.

Dhawan had posted photos from his Sangeet on Thursday.

Ireland-born Sophie has reportedly holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and has worked as a product consultant.

She currently serves as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation, based in Abu Dhabi. She now heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Da One Sports.

Dhawan was earlier married to Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he has a son, 11-year-old Zoravar Dhawan. The couple divorced in 2023.